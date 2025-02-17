Ellis Investment Partners LLC Has $536,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average is $215.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

