Penumbra (PEN) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $311.63 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $267.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 311.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $277.89.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,300,656.96. The trade was a 1.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total transaction of $146,694.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,511,423.56. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,219 shares of company stock valued at $7,985,639 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Penumbra

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.