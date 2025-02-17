Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 127,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,067 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total transaction of $305,322.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,961. This trade represents a 14.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $929,007.90. This represents a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $308.15 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $311.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

