POSCO (PKX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter.

POSCO Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PKX opened at $42.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. POSCO has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.56. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.39.

Get POSCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About POSCO

(Get Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.