The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Acquired by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Buckle were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Buckle by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BKE opened at $43.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.90. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,087,690.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,781,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,747,615.20. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Peetz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,759.10. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,042 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,836 in the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

