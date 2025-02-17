Monument Capital Management Buys 1,088 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.64% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 17,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 243,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $12.66 on Monday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

