Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,788 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth $191,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,163.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

ITB opened at $103.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.74. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.