Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its position in NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in NIKE in the third quarter worth $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 52.2% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $107.34.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.