Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Republic Services from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

Republic Services Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE RSG opened at $230.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.94 and a 200-day moving average of $207.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.03 and a 12 month high of $232.52. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,065,011.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,906.36. This trade represents a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

