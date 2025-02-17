Rhumbline Advisers Has $55.74 Million Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 103.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 735,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 373,692 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Entergy worth $55,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Entergy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 700.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Entergy from $68.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $83.00 to $79.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Entergy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $48.93 and a 1 year high of $84.46.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $450,146.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

