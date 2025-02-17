Rhumbline Advisers Has $63.77 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $63,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $684.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $630.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $749.84. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $546.71 and a one year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 80.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $900.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $610.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $866.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total transaction of $4,913,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,242,209.70. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,066,400. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

