Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Lululemon Athletica worth $79,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. This trade represents a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $366.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.37 and a 200-day moving average of $320.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $480.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

