CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 91.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,249,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,358,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,059,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,987,000 after purchasing an additional 722,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $48,768,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8,314.1% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 409,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after purchasing an additional 405,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,784.24. This trade represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSGP opened at $74.06 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 168.32 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.23.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

