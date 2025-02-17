Short Interest in Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Declines By 20.0%

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 79,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Metalpha Technology Stock Performance
MATH opened at $2.70 on Monday. Metalpha Technology has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.
About Metalpha Technology
