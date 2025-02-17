New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 2,350.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 23.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth $77,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.54, for a total value of $98,949.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,600.94. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,025. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $515.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $510.09 and a 200-day moving average of $508.44. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $411.15 and a 52-week high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 136.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $552.63.

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

