Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 985 Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $118.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a one year low of $88.19 and a one year high of $119.90.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

