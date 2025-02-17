LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB opened at $76.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $72.21 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.06 per share, with a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,390.50. This represents a 37.95 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

