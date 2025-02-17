Brokerages Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT at $17.50

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGYGet Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 86.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

