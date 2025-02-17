Brokerages Set Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) PT at $17.50

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CRGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 86.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

