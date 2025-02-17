Head-To-Head Contrast: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) and Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snap and Pintec Technology”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap $5.36 billion 3.39 -$1.32 billion ($0.42) -25.80 Pintec Technology $7.44 million 2.30 -$11.12 million N/A N/A

Pintec Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Snap.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap 1 25 7 0 2.18 Pintec Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Snap and Pintec Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Snap presently has a consensus price target of $36.87, indicating a potential upside of 240.33%. Given Snap’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Snap is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.5% of Snap shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of Snap shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Snap has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pintec Technology has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Snap and Pintec Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap -13.02% -25.67% -7.55% Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Snap beats Pintec Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap

Snap Inc. operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures photos and video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR ads and Snap ads comprises a single image or video ads, collection ads, dynamic ads, story ads, and commercials. The company was formerly known as Snapchat, Inc. and changed its name to Snap Inc. in September 2016. Snap Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. It provides point-of-sale financing solutions to its business partners on their platforms or on its own platform under the Dumiao brand; and business installment loan solutions to its business partners on their platforms or on its own platform. The company also offers wealth management solutions, including a fund distribution solution that enables partners to offer and distribute mutual fund products to their customers, either under its Hongdian brand or as a white label solution; and a robo-advisory solution under the Polaris brand which enables its financial and business partners to provide robo-advisory services to their customers. In addition, it provides international installment loan solutions; Myfin, an insurance solution, that enables its partners to offer and distribute insurance products to its users; value added tools to business and financial partners for deploying its solutions, monitor and evaluate performance, and scale their business; digital marketing tools to target users, implement intelligent digital marketing activities, and increase marketing efficiencies and effectiveness; and real time monitoring tools that offer comprehensive and visualized performance monitoring interface. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

