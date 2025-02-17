Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 39 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $20,856,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in AON by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 35.9% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in AON by 4.5% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 3.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $407.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

NYSE AON opened at $387.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $365.76 and a 200 day moving average of $359.57. The company has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $395.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total transaction of $256,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,121.44. The trade was a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

