Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Consider – February 15th

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, Quantum Computing, AmpliTech Group, and Rigetti Computing are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are engaged in the research, development, or production of quantum computing technology. Investors may purchase shares in these companies with the expectation of financial gain as the field of quantum computing continues to advance and potentially revolutionize various industries with its computational power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 48,048,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,707,248. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rigetti Computing has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 52,042,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,239,728. D-Wave Quantum has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.15.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 8,150,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,816,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.68. 1,694,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,057. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $115.97 and a 12 month high of $190.59.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.95. 12,497,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,462,944. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of AmpliTech Group stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 745,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,732. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.43.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.34. 177,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

