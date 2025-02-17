Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 296 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after purchasing an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,759,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 321,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 302,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $673.60 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $706.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $896.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

