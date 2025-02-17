Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of PTC worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,076,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PTC by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,341,000 after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares during the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PTC by 83.7% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,164,000 after acquiring an additional 650,990 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 2.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,096,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,463,000 after acquiring an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PTC by 19.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,012,000 after acquiring an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PTC from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PTC from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.09.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $171.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $203.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $329,019.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,356. This represents a 67.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,600. This trade represents a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,242 shares of company stock worth $3,630,716. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

