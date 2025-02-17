Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,712 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $874,783.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. The trade was a 95.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.82 per share, with a total value of $117,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,584.10. This trade represents a 78.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,351. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $105.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.35 and a twelve month high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

