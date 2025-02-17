Nova R Wealth Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nova R Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 62,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $353.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day moving average is $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $356.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

