Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Creative Planning increased its position in Xylem by 9.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Xylem by 32.1% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Xylem by 22.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,991,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,953,000 after buying an additional 554,609 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Xylem by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Down 1.3 %

XYL opened at $129.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.