Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

