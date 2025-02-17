V Square Quantitative Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $299,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE WFC opened at $79.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.15. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.