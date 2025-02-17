V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,894,000 after buying an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,366,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,349,000 after buying an additional 111,137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 10.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,020,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,066,000 after buying an additional 189,949 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17,832.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,018,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,783,000 after buying an additional 2,007,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 724.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,981,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,100,000 after buying an additional 1,741,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of EXR opened at $154.96 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $184.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.00.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

