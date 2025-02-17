Vicus Capital Has $326,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Visa were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 62,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,604,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,058,819 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $334,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $353.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.19. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $356.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,094.56. This represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

