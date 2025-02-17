Blue Trust Inc. Has $628,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stride by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 3.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Stride by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Stride by 1.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Price Performance

NYSE:LRN opened at $140.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.32. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Stride

About Stride

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.