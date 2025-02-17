Blue Trust Inc. Has $645,000 Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,468 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,502,000 after buying an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 14,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 522.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 201,126 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,166,000 after buying an additional 168,831 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 751,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $69.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

