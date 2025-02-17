Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 5,621.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $27.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AROC

Archrock Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.