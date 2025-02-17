Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 252 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Creative Planning boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 105.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.31.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:COF opened at $202.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $208.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

