Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in American International Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,013,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,831,727,000 after buying an additional 6,119,996 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American International Group by 280.5% in the third quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,888,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,264,000 after buying an additional 1,391,859 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in American International Group by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,127,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,896,000 after buying an additional 880,625 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,685,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,002,163,000 after buying an additional 722,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 24.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,748,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,286,000 after buying an additional 544,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 2.8 %

AIG opened at $74.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.04 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -76.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.06.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

