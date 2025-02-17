Workday (WDAY) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of $1.75 per share and revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WDAY opened at $258.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.63. Workday has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.09, for a total transaction of $462,901.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,401.05. The trade was a 21.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $117,169.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,681.92. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on Workday in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.43.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

