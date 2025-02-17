Chemours (CC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours Stock Performance

NYSE CC opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.81. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chemours from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Chemours from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chemours from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

See Also

