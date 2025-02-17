Short Interest in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Increases By 15.1%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the January 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 666,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $26.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98 and a beta of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,264.79. The trade was a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 19,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $475,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,950. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,198 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 582,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 52,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

