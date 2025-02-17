Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Director Sells $438,574.38 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Steven R. Loranger sold 5,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total transaction of $438,574.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,628.24. This represents a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EW opened at $76.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

