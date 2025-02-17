Bumble (BMBL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Bumble to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $260.45 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL opened at $8.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $915.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Bumble has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bumble from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

