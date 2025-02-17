Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Short Interest Up 18.5% in January

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,930,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 20,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 54,215 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $2,317,691.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 374,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,994,228.50. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 50,309 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,150,709.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,064,822.25. This trade represents a 23.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,014 shares of company stock worth $12,782,849. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $30.48 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $99.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.