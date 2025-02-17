DMC Global (BOOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share and revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOOM stock opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.59.

BOOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, entrance systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

