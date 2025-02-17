James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 37,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,369,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 160,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 172,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,120 shares during the last quarter. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHX opened at $32.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.02. James Hardie Industries plc has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on JHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

