James Investment Research Inc. Acquires New Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,761 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,114,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,195 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,381,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 11.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 940,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,320,000 after acquiring an additional 275,704 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NOG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NYSE NOG opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.81. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

