339 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS opened at $132.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.27 and a 1 year high of $140.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.