Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 343,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,837,000 after buying an additional 107,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.76 and a 52-week high of $122.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

