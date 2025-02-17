iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,046,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,221,000 after buying an additional 39,316 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,883,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 45,541.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 579,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,265,000 after purchasing an additional 577,918 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,162,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 435,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,148 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $242.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

