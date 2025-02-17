James Investment Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,373 Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 345,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Schmitz sold 26,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $349,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,898,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,145,286.48. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Select Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of WTTR opened at $13.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

About Select Water Solutions

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.