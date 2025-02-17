Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,733 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 428,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 33,934 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 311,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 259,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 257,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 239,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $107.82 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

