68,520 Shares in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF (BATS:SMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000.

Get iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF alerts:

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS SMAX opened at $25.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.36.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.0668 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Sep ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.